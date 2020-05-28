Imperium vs. Lorcan & Burch Feud Continues On NXT

The feud between WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch continued on last night’s NXT episode with both teams issuing warnings ahead of their upcoming title match. It’s believed that Burch and Lorcan will get their title shot at the upcoming “Takeover: In Your House” event, but that has not been confirmed. As seen above, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner warned the NXT tag team division and welcomed them to the era of Imperium. In the segment below, Lorcan and Burch hit the pub with their focus on Imperium and proposed a toast.
