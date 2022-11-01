In-Ring Return and More Confirmed to This Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Card

The WWE NXT episode airing on the USA Network this week now includes an in-ring return.

As PWMania.com previously reported, The Rock’s daughter, now known as Ava Raine, made her NXT debut on last week’s episode. Raine, Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid will all appear on this week’s show for a sit-down interview.

Odyssey Jones will also make his TV in-ring comeback on this week’s NXT, but no opponent has been revealed. As previously mentioned, Jones returned to television last Tuesday in a parking lot segment with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. He had been sidelined from in-ring competition ever since rupturing his patella tendon while wrestling Sanga at the WWE 205 Live tapings on January 11. However, he made a victorious comeback at Saturday’s NXT live event in Winter Haven, teaming with Enofe and Blade to defeat Grayson Waller, Lucien Prince, and Bronco Nima.

The updated card for this week’s NXT episode is below:

* The Schism (Ava Raine, Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) sits down for an interview

* Odyssey Jones makes in-ring return

* Thea Hail vs. Kiana James

* R-Truth vs. Grayson Waller

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose celebrates 1 year since her title win

* NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns following Halloween Havoc win over JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov