Inaugural NWA World Women’s TV Champion to Be Crowned at First-Ever 312 PPV

The inaugural NWA World Women’s Television Champion will be crowned at the first-ever NWA 312 pay-per-view.

NWA 312 will take place on Friday, April 7 in Chicago, Illinois.

The event is named after one of Chicago’s area codes, which also happens to be the hometown of NWA founder Billy Corgan.

NWA 312 will feature the tournament finals to determine the inaugural NWA World Women’s Television Champion. The tournament qualifiers and matches will take place on upcoming episodes of NWA Power. Taya Valkyrie, the MLW Women’s Featherweight and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, will face Jennacide in the first qualifier.

The NWA World Women’s TV Title will be defended in accordance with the NWA’s Lucky 7 Rule, which states that after 7 consecutive title defenses, the champion can cash in for a shot at the NWA World Women’s Title, which is currently held by Kamille.

Once the inaugural Women’s TV Champion is crowned, the NWA will defend nine titles.