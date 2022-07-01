Inaugural Royal Rampage Battle Royal To Open Things Up On Tonight’s AEW Rampage

The first-ever AEW Royal Rampage match will be kicking things off on this week’s edition of AEW Rampage.

Ahead of tonight’s post-Forbidden Door episode of the weekly Friday night one-hour AEW on TNT television program, the company has announced that the inaugural 20-man Royal Rampage battle royal will be the first match.

As noted, the 20-man battle royal bout will determine the first challenger to square off against Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship.

Check out the announcement regarding the AEW Royal Rampage match serving as the opening contest for tonight’s show via the tweet embedded below courtesy of the official AEW Twitter feed.

