Exclusive: Independent Wrestling Spotlight with Mylo

On the latest edition of “Independent Wrestling Spotlight,” PWMania.com’s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44) sits down with one of the hottest independent wrestling talents around today, Mylo. In this interview, you will read about her start in professional wrestling, working on the independent scene, working with AEW, and more.

Who is “MacDaddy” Mylo?

“Mylo does things her way,” says Mylo. “She’s very gritty, cunning, and a macdaddy. I am still finding my full confidence level. What helps a lot with that is also wrestling at Hoodslam. They’re an amazing platform to be on. Dark Shiek is amazing at everything she does.”

“Right now, we’re beefing but she’s given me a ton of great opportunities,” says Mylo. “Hoodslam is where I feel like I really brought out MacDaddy Mylo. Mylo is confident, she gets in the ring, and gets business done while macking on the side.”

The Early Days of Mylo

Growing up, Mylo would watch wrestling mainly with her mom. “We would watch on Mondays for Raw, and Thursday nights at the time for Smackdown,” Mylo tells PWMania. “I had friends growing up, and we would play all the Playstation wrestling games together.”

One of the wrestlers Mylo took a liking to right away was Torrie Wilson. “Whenever we played video games and my friends picked her, I shut the game off, I was always Torrie Wilson (laughs),” says Mylo.

Getting into the world of professional wrestling was definitely something Mylo had always been interested in. “I know that this was something I wanted to do,” says Mylo. “I remember being in middle school and my teacher asked us what we wanted to do with our lives when we got to college, and what we wanted to major in. I remember thinking how I didn’t want to go to college, I wanted to be a wrestler.”

However, as Mylo reached high school, she fell off of wrestling for a bit. When she turned 22, Mylo moved to California from Virginia. “After I graduated from college, I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” says Mylo. “I didn’t have the passion for school to go to a university.”

Mylo worked at a restaurant at the time, so she was able to transfer to have a job lined up and a place to live in California. However, it wasn’t until she saw an episode of Total Divas that she realized it was time to train for a dream of hers since she was younger.

“I remember seeing Eva Marie training at a place in Los Angeles,” states Mylo. “I looked up the website of the school, and for like three months I was indecisive on whether I should start train or not. I ended up getting into a really bad car accident shortly after seeing the Total Divas episode. We got t-boned at a red light. That put a lot into perspective for me, and I decided I was going to sign up for wrestling school. I’ve been training since September of 2017, started working on the indie scene right before Covid hit, and haven’t looked back since.”

When Covid did strike Califonia, they went into a strict shutdown. “Places really weren’t running and I didn’t do too much,” states Mylo. “But, I tried my best to watch old matches, and watch my old stuff to see what I liked, and didn’t like. You have to learn from yourself. When things started to open back up, I joined a new school, Millenium Pro Wrestling. I met my tag team partner now, Barbie Boi, and they ran a show every Friday. It helped me get comfortable in front of a crowd, and just comfortable with who I am and who I want Mylo to be.”

When Mylo finally began training, it was a surreal moment for her. “The workouts were intense, but they helped build me into who I am today,” states Mylo. “I’m very grateful and I was like yeah, I’m doing this for sure. There were many times when you get pushed to your breaking point, but looking at the bigger picture kept me going. To this day, I’m so grateful for the opportunities that I’ve had. I know there’s many more to come, and I’m ready for them.”

Ray Rosas and Danny Divine were just two of many people who really helped Mylo out when she first started training. “I also learned a lot from my peers as well,” states Mylo. “Viva Van was a huge help to my career, as were Johnnie Robbie and Barbie Boi. It goes much, much deeper than just the trainers. You can learn from everyone around you.”

Mylo had a very fun first match as well. “My first match was at WPW, Wrestling Pro Wrestling, and I faced a Sasquatch,” says Mylo. “I’ll never forget that. I was brand new, and I was covering for someone and hadn’t even done a main debut yet. It was a comedy match, mixed with wrestling, which made it easier for me. That was my first match. My outfit was totally not anything I’d wear now. It was very interesting. I was super nervous before, but as soon as I went out, I felt confident and felt this was what I was supposed to do with my life, even if I was facing a sasquatch.”

Mylo Shines on the Indie Scene

One of the promotions that Mylo wrestled a lot at was SBW, Santino Bros. Wrestling. “I’ve faced some really great opponents there,” says Mylo. “My match with Dom Kubrick was probably one of my favorites. Lucas Riley’s match was also a great one.”

Santino Bros. Wrestling was one of the first promotions that Mylo really wrestled in. “At the time, I was still finding myself and was wearing denim shorts and a tie-dye shirt. I got a lot of my likeness from AJ Lee, but I didn’t want to just be like AJ Lee. I found myself along the way, and I’m really grateful for that. It’s always a good feeling to look back and see how far I’ve come.”

Another promotion that Mylo got to be a mainstay at is Millenium Pro Wrestling, MPW. “The locker room is just so full of talented people,” says Mylo. “The fact that they ran every Friday is what really helped me, as well. Confidence is something that I’ve always struggled with, especially when I just started out. I know I have a long way to go, but I know I’ve come a long way as well.”

Over the course of Mylo’s time on the indie scene so far, she has had some of her favorite, and best, matches with Johnnie Robbie. “Amazing,” states Mylo. “We have the greatest chemistry and we’re always on the same page. She’s one of my favorite opponents. She’s another one on the rise and we just have to continue to uplift each other. Me, her, and Barbie Boi got close through MPW. It makes a tight-knit family. Good friends, make even better opponents.”

Back in September of 2020, Mylo also got to team with one of her best friends, Viva Van. “She’s a superstar in every sense of the word and I look up to her in many ways,” says Mylo. “She’s always there for me and gives me good advice. Every interaction I have her, Johnnie Robbie, and Barbie Boi, are all positive. Good friends, make good opponents. I couldn’t ask for better friends in this crazy world of professional wrestling.”

Mylo on Working with AEW

In her young career, Mylo has already accomplished a lot of big things so far. One of which is appearing on AEW. In August, Mylo made her AEW debut, competing on Dark. While working in AEW, Mylo had the opportunity to work with Diamante, the Renegade Twins, and Kiera Hogan.

“So surreal,” says Mylo when asked about her time working with AEW. “Being there, i just took it all in and focused on being there in the moment. I just took deep breaths and thought to myself that I’m here, I’m in this moment, and I know I have a long way to go, but I’m on the right path.”

“My opponents are very kind, and I loved working with them,” states Mylo. “It was such an experience. Great women and I’d 100% take them on again, any day. I’m happy with every single match I’ve had at AEW so far and I can’t wait to have some more.”

Mylo Appears on Championship Wrestling

More recently, Mylo has been working with another televised wrestling company, Championship Wrestling. “Working there is amazing,” says Mylo. “Normally I have to travel far for other shows, but they do the tapings like 20 minutes down the road, which is perfect.”

Mylo credits the entire Championship Wrestling locker room on being amazing. “The environment overall is amazing there,” states Mylo. On Nov. 15, Mylo will be going back to Championship Wrestling at Irvine Improv. “It’s a great steppingstone and it’s really helped me with my TV work, and I’m grateful.”

Over the course of her time in Championship Wrestling, Mylo has so far gotten to work with Alex Gracia, Savannah Evans, and Zeda Zhang just to name a few, so far. “Alex Gracia has been amazing,” says Mylo. “She’s a star and I really enjoy working with her.”

“Every women I’ve ever encountered in the ring has been great,” says Mylo. “Women’s wrestling is amazing. I think it gets great recognition, but it could definitely get more. I know we’re right up there with the men’s wrestling. It’s amazing when you see women in the ring, you know it will be great every time, without a doubt.”

What’s Next for Mylo

This weekend, Mylo and her tag team partner, Barbie Boi will be defending their Full Queer Tag Team Championships against the same team that they won those belts from, Fabricio and Marko at TacoFest in Los Angeles at the same venue WrestleMania 7 was supposed to be at.

Also, at Big Time Wrestling on December 2, Mylo will be going one-on-one with one of her good friends, Viva Van. “This is another big show I’m very excited about. I’m so ready for everything,” says Mylo.

Overall, Mylo’s big dream is to be signed somewhere. This is still her #1 goal. “I’m trying to enjoy the little things in between that,” says Mylo. “I’m not going to lose sight of being in the moment, traveling, and meeting people along the way. Building friendships, gaining guidance from my peers, and just want to soak in every moment I’m given.”

If you’d like to support Mylo you can find her on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. She also has merch for sale that you can find if you message her personally on any of her social medias.