Indi Hartwell Comments On Hard Times In NXT “Paying Off,” Underestimating Herself

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Indi Hartwell reflected on capturing the NXT Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver in Los Angeles. Highlights from the interview are below:

On underestimating herself before the match:

“It’s okay because I think I should apologize to myself because I surprised myself as well. I wasn’t even my own pick.”

On hard times in NXT “paying off:”

“I’ve gone from being in a group with these amazing people, I was kind of abandoned by these amazing people. Had to find my feet on my own, and it wasn’t always successful … I just kept going. And now I realize that all that stuff is paying off. I don’t think I could’ve written it any differently. Maybe months ago or a year ago I was hoping things were different, but I just trusted the journey and the process.”

Hartwell is also a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, alongside former The Way teammate and current RAW Superstar, Candice LeRae.