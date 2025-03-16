Indi Hartwell Faces Mercedes Mone In First U.S. Match Since WWE Departure

Indi Hartwell is moving forward with her wrestling career after departing from WWE in November 2024. The former NXT Women’s Champion has now made her return to the independent wrestling scene in the United States.

Hartwell, who signed with WWE in 2019 and debuted in NXT in 2020, found success by holding both the NXT Women’s Tag Team and NXT Women’s Championships. She was also a key part of The Way, a faction that helped elevate her profile. After being drafted to Raw and later moved to SmackDown in 2023, she was released from WWE.

Now back in the ring, Hartwell worked her first U.S. independent match at House of Glory Wrestling’s “City of Dreamz” event in Jamaica, Queens, New York City, this past Saturday. She faced AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné but ultimately came up short in the match.