Indi Hartwell Opens Up About WWE Release And 90-Day Waiting Period

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell addressed the 90-day waiting period following her release from the company.

As part of WWE’s standard contract terms, most main roster talent who are released are subject to a 90-day non-compete clause, preventing them from signing or appearing for another promotion during that time. Hartwell, who was among the recent WWE roster cuts, shared her thoughts on the situation and how she is handling the transition.

Hartwell said, “It’s a lot of emotion and I guess it’s something that, if you’ve been through this before and you’ve been through getting released, it’s something you can relate to and you go through all the emotions. I know some people feel differently about the 90 days, but I feel the 90 days was good to have because when you lose your job, you can’t just think of something straight away. You need that time to go through everything.

I went through all the emotions and talked to people and got advice from people. There are a lot of people helping me. I’m just excited to get my confidence back and be in control. I saw Matt Cardona tweeted about being independent means that everything is in your control, whether that is success or failure. I’m excited to be in control of things now.”