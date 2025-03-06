Indi Hartwell Prioritizing Professionalism In Next Wrestling Destination

Former WWE star Indi Hartwell spoke with MCW Pro Wrestling about several topics, including how she hopes to find professionalism in the next promotion she signs with.

Hartwell said, “I would say what I’m looking for is professionalism. Obviously, coming from WWE, they have the best production in the world. Being part of that looks amazing and it paints everyone in a good light as well. I look at those companies that have good production, and there are a lot out there that I have heard of. I haven’t booked any yet, so stay tuned.”

You can check out Hartwell’s comments in the video below.

