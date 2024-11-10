Indi Hartwell Reflects On WWE Release: “I’m Looking On The Bright Side”

Former WWE star Indi Hartwell took to her YouTube channel to talk about a number of topics, including her recent release from the company and how she didn’t see it coming, but she is choosing to look on the bright side.

Hartwell said, “Okay, so a week ago today, I was released from my WWE contract and it’s been a weird week of different feelings and emotions. It’s still pretty fresh. But honestly, I can say that I’m doing well and i’m feeling good. Now, I’m sure a lot of people can say, you know, how didn’t you see this coming? You should have seen this coming. But honestly, the past few weeks, like maybe two, three weeks of being back on TV, I didn’t have that feeling at all and I didn’t expect it. But I took it like a champ. Honestly, the positive experiences that I had there and all my positive feelings, they outweigh everything. any negative feelings. I am very much looking on the bright side of things. I love to keep perspective. So, that’s why I feel like I’ve been so positive about this and I hope that’s evident in the message that I put out on Instagram. But I’ve just really truly appreciated every single person that’s reached out to me to check on me, to send me love. I’ve loved reading through all the comments, people saying nice things. For those of you who didn’t reach out to me, you are on my naughty list. I’ve got all your names written down here. But it honestly has been really nice to be reminded of how loved I am. So I do really truly appreciate anyone who’s given me… positive message. I’m sure I’ll talk about it all more, you know, as the weeks go on, as I upload more. But I think for now, I’ll leave it at that.”

You can check out Hartwell’s comments in the video below.

