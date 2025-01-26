Indi Hartwell Reveals What Her Future Holds In Pro Wrestling Post-WWE

Former WWE star Indi Hartwell took to her YouTube channel to discuss various topics, including how she thought her time in pro wrestling might have ended following her departure from WWE and what her future holds.

Hartwell said, “With each passing day, it is getting closer to my date of free agency, which is exciting but also scary, because I don’t know what the future holds. I have been getting a lot of tweets, comments, and people in real life asking me if I’m going to continue wrestling, and it was something that I really had to think about when I got released. But come on, I’m only 28. I’m only 28, I have got so much wrestling left in me, and that’s why I’m signing these photos.”

You can check out Hartwell’s comments in the video below.

