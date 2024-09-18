Indie Promotion Files To Trademark Name Of Their Event

F1RST Wrestling filed to trademark the “F1RST Saturday Night Nitro” name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on September 16th for entertainment services.

“Saturday Night Nitro” is a name of the promotion’s PPV event.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”