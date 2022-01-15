Indie Star Appears On WWE and AEW TV This Week

Indie wrestler “The Son of The Sun” Lee Sparrow appeared on WWE and AEW TV this week.

As noted, Sparrow was billed as Nick Sanders when he was squashed by Omos during Monday’s WWE RAW episode.

In an update, Sparrow also appeared on Friday’s AEW Rampage episode. The show featured a new music video from The Acclaimed, where they took shots at Sting and Darby Allin ahead of Wednesday’s tag team bout on AEW Dynamite.

Sparrow was featured in the music video from The Acclaimed. He has ties to Max Caster and Anthony Bowens as he trained with them at the Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy ran by WWE Producer Pat Buck and Impact star Brian Myers in Long Island, NY.

You can see Sparrow’s tweet on this week’s appearances below, along with the Rampage music video and footage from RAW:

The diss track we didn't know we needed…and didn't necessarily ask for?? #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/bGz2Pwr398 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 15, 2022