Indie Star Undergoes Surgery To Fix A Torn ACL

Indie star Jordan Oliver, who competes in GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) on a regular basis, took to his Twitter (X) account and revealed that he underwent surgery to fix a torn ACL and will be out nine to twelve months.
Oliver wrote, “One of the most emotional moments of my life was waking up ❤️ LFG it begins.”
Oliver last competed for GCW at their Worst Behavior event on July 6th.
