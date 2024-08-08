Indie Star Undergoes Surgery To Fix A Torn ACL

Indie star Jordan Oliver, who competes in GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) on a regular basis, took to his Twitter (X) account and revealed that he underwent surgery to fix a torn ACL and will be out nine to twelve months.

Oliver wrote, “One of the most emotional moments of my life was waking up ❤️ LFG it begins.”

Oliver last competed for GCW at their Worst Behavior event on July 6th.

You can check out Oliver’s post below.