Individual Tickets For WWE Memorial Day Weekend Takeover In Tampa Now Available

The following press release was released today:

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND TAKEOVER IN TAMPA AVAILABLE TUESDAY, MARCH 25

Saturday Night’s Main Event, Battleground, Monday Night Raw & NXT to Take Place at Yuengling Center May 24-27

Individual Event Tickets Available Starting Tomorrow at 10am ET/7am PT at Ticketmaster.com

March 24, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and Vinik Sports Group, today announced that individual tickets for WWE’s Memorial Day weekend takeover of the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, will be available starting tomorrow at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com.

Limited three and four-day combo ticket packages are still available via Ticketmaster.com.

WWE will bring Saturday Night’s Main Event (Saturday, May 24), Battleground (Sunday, May 25), Monday Night Raw (Monday, May 26) and NXT (Tuesday, May 27) to the iconic Yuengling Center – once home to the Royal Rumble® in 1995 and WWE Thunderdome – giving fans the opportunity to experience non-stop WWE action throughout the holiday weekend.

Further, the takeover will see John Cena appear on NBC’s Saturday Night’s Main Event in primetime, marking his first appearance in Tampa since he entered the ring on Friday Night SmackDown at Amalie Arena in December 2022.

Additionally, Saturday Night’s Main Event Priority Passes are now available from On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive packages offer unparalleled access to every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more. To buy now, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/mainevent.

Tampa has a storied WWE history that spans decades, having hosted Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field in 2024, WrestleMania® 37 at Raymond James Stadium in 2021, Royal Rumble at the Yuengling Center in 1995, and other live events.

