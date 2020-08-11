Indus Sher Comment On Wanting To Properly Represent India, Their Goals in WWE

During a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Indus Sher’s Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar commented on trying to represent their home of India, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

Gurjar on representing India: “It was a tough choice for us to decide on our characters and our attires. We wanted to showcase the Indian culture through them and what we wanted to portray was the character of a warrior. We did not want it to be excessive or offensive but at the same time, we wanted to it to clearly show that we are representing India.”

Singh on their goals: “Our goal is quite clear. We wanted to become the very first WWE Tag Team Champions from India and to defend the Title at WrestleMania in front of thousands of fans, making our country proud on the global stage.”