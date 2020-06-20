Indy Event Criticized For Lack Of Social Distancing (Photos)

Indy promotion IWA Mid-South held a live wrestling event on Friday night in Indianapolis, IN. The official Twitter account posted a photo which showed a capacity crowd. However, the photo was deleted after numerous people complained about the lack of social distancing and few people wearing masks in a small space. Here is a fan photo and some of the comments:

