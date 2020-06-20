Indy Event Criticized For Lack Of Social Distancing (Photos)

Indy promotion IWA Mid-South held a live wrestling event on Friday night in Indianapolis, IN. The official Twitter account posted a photo which showed a capacity crowd. However, the photo was deleted after numerous people complained about the lack of social distancing and few people wearing masks in a small space. Here is a fan photo and some of the comments:

I totally understand the backlash they’re getting. Face masks SHOULD be required. I’ll never attend another show again until things are changed. Not worth the risk. #IWAMidSouth — Jeremy Wasurick (@JeremyWasurick) June 20, 2020

If you worked IWA Mid South and didn’t speak up about how there were no masks or social distancing, you’re just as irresponsible — Nick Iggy (@NickIggy_) June 20, 2020

@StateHealthIN take a look at this @IWAMidSouth show going on right now in Indianapolis. How is this even legal? Really a danger hazard with no masks, no distancing, & no capacity limit. As a pro wrestling fan, this needs to be outed b/c it makes the product look bad. pic.twitter.com/JUxduyEHAG — DP (@DPThePremier11) June 20, 2020

That IWA Mid-South picture is really pissing me off, man. The indie wrestling promotions already have an uphill climb towards getting back to anything resembling normalcy. These dumbasses are out here treating it like nothing is going on. — Jack Crosby (@JCrosbyCBS) June 20, 2020

Saw the photo just before it got deleted. No distancing

No masks

Full capacity F’n unreal@IWAMidSouth — Aaron Solow (@aaronsolow) June 20, 2020

It looks like @IWAMidSouth deleted this tweet. Don't do this and you don't have to worry about people getting on your case. 😷 pic.twitter.com/y2vYsZapIa — Christopher Huffman (@poopydoorstep) June 20, 2020