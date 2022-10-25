Indy Sensation Alec Price To Make His MLW Debut at Fightland ’22, Updated Line-Up

Major League Wrestling announced today that indy sensation Alec Price will be making his MLW debut at Fightland ’22 in Philadelphia on October 30.

Alec Price to make debut this Sunday in Philly https://t.co/tt4xhmUVtO — MLW FIGHTLAND | Philly • 10/30 (@MLW) October 25, 2022

Alec Price has been lighting the pro wrestling indy scene on fire and now he has caught the eye of MLW owner Court Bauer. An opponent has not yet been named for Alec Price at Fightland ’22 but you can be assured he will be looking to make the most of this opportunity.

Alec Price is the fourth talent scheduled to make their MLW debut at Fightland ’22. Also making their MLW debuts will be Trish Adora, Sam Adonis and Delirious.

Here is the updated card for MLW Fightland ’22: