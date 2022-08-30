Indy Star Appears for WWE and AEW on the Same Night

On Monday night, history was made when Katie Arquette appeared on programming for both AEW and WWE at the same time.

The Local Competitor Twitter account pointed out that on this week’s episode of RAW, she used the ring name Katie Arks while competing alongside Dani Mo and Kay Sparks in a squash match against the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. The match ended in a loss for the three of them. Additionally, she was defeated by Serena Deeb on the previously taped episode of Dark: Elevation.

She is only the second wrestler to do this; in September 2021, Cameron Stewart competed on both RAW and AEW Dark.

Katie, who is not related to David Arquette, a former WCW World Heavyweight Champion, made her debut in the wrestling business in 2017 at IWC Proving Ground 6, where she competed against Dr. Britt Baker but ultimately came up short.

On the episode of Dynamite that aired on February 9, Katie competed in her first AEW match, but she was defeated by Deeb.