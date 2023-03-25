Indy Star Jody Threat Heading To Impact Wrestling

Indy star Jody Threat is on her way to IMPACT Wrestling.

During IMPACT’s Sacrifice 2023 event it was announced, via a vignette, that Jody Threat is coming to IMPACT Wrestling and is the newest addition to the Knockouts division.

Threat has been taking the indy scene by storm and now has the opportunity to take her career to the next level.

There has been no confirmation as to when or where she will be making her debut for IMPACT Wrestling. She recently appeared on AEW Dark against Athena.

Threat took to social media to give a greeting to IMPACT Wrestling.

With Threat being from Toronto and IMPACT Wrestling’s Sacrifice Fallout TV tapings taking place in Windsor on March 25, there is a very good chance Threat will be making her debut during that set of tapings.