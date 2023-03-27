Indy Star Sean Legacy Set To Make His Pro Wrestling NOAH Debut In April

Indy star Sean Legacy will be making his Pro Wrestling NOAH debut on April 8th at the Sunny Voyage 2023 event scheduled for Osaka ATC Hall in Osaka, Japan.
【👤選手プロフィール紹介】
ショーン・レガシー
”Sean Legacy”
生年月日 1995年11月28日
身長 180cm
体重 94kg
出身地 アメリカ・ジョージア州エバンス
プロレス歴 フリー
Pro Wrestling NOAH held tryouts in San Jose, California back in November 2022 which were led by NOAH superstars Naomichi Marufuji and Katsuhiko Nakajima. Those chosen would earn an opportunity to head to Japan and participate on a Pro Wrestling NOAH tour. Sean Legacy was one of the talents chosen by Nakajima and Marufuji which led to his upcoming debut for the promotion.
Legacy received praise from Naomichi Marufuji after his debut was announced.
さぁ、日本を、ノアを楽しんでくれ。
In his debut match, Sean Legacy will participate in an 8 man tag team encounter that will see him team with Naomichi Marufuji, Takashi Sugiura and Shuhei Tanaguchi as they take on Kaito Kiyomiya, Masa Kitamiya, Daiki Inaba and Yoshiki Inamura. He is also scheduled for the April 9th Sunny Voyage 2023 event and the big April 16th Green Journey 2023 in Sendai show.
Legacy has wrestled for numerous indy promotions and appeared on AEW Dark back in 2020 against Will Hobbs. Now he is ready for the next big step of his career and show the fans of Pro Wrestling NOAH why he earned this opportunity.