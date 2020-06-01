Indy Wrestler Danny Havoc Passes Away

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Game Changer Wrestling announced the death of independent wrestler Danny Havoc (Grant Berkland).

Havoc had worked for Combat Zone Wrestling and IWA Mid-South. He was best-known for mixing his technical style with hardcore, winning CZW’s Tournament of Death twice in 2008 and 2013.

Earlier this year he came out of retirement and started working with Game Changer Wrestling.

It remains unclear how he passed, but we know his wife Brianne also passed away earlier this year.

