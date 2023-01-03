Indy Wrestler Manny Lemons Appears on WWE and AEW on the Same Night

Manny Lemons made history by appearing on both WWE and AEW programming on Monday night. He is the first wrestler in 2023 to appear on WWE and AEW in the same night.

Lemons appeared on this week’s Raw as one of the security guards in charge of escorting The Bloodline out of the ring, according to the Local Competitor Twitter account.

On Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation, he wrestled alongside Atiba in a losing effort against Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy. The match was taped prior to Dynamite last week.

Lemons is the sixth wrestler to appear on the same night for both WWE and AEW. On Raw and Dark: Elevation in July 2021, Kelsey Heather was the first performer to appear for both companies.

On the September 21, 2021 editions of WWE NXT and AEW Dark, Cameron Stewart became the first star to wrestle for both promotions.

On February 25, 2022, Kayla Sparks appeared on SmackDown and wrestled on Rampage, while Ashley D’Ambrose appeared on Raw and Dark: Elevation in April 2022. Katie Arquette was the most recent wrestler to do double duty, appearing on both Raw and Dark: Elevation in August 2022.