Indy Wrestler Pushes For WWE Talent To Unionize

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Indy wrestler David Starr addressed WWE stars being released and made a statement about talents needing to unionize:

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was asked about WWE stars possibly forming a union. Meltzer responded by saying it would take a lot of people to make it happen and cited the Montreal Screwjob where many WWE stars were unhappy about what happened but Mick Foley was the only one that refused to perform.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR