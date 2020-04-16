Indy Wrestler Pushes For WWE Talent To Unionize

Indy wrestler David Starr addressed WWE stars being released and made a statement about talents needing to unionize:

For anyone who has tweeted “it’s not the time” I have a question? When the FUCK is “the time”? A bunch of workers who are dependent on their salaries just got fired because a multi billionaire made a unilateral decision. THIS IS THE FUCKING TIME Solidarity with the workers ✊ — (((David Starr)))🌹 (@TheProductDS) April 15, 2020

They don’t value workers and they never have. Solidarity with all the workers who have been egregiously cut by WWE at this time. All of them deserve to be paid their FULL salaries until wrestling events on all levels has been returned to normal. ✊ — (((David Starr)))🌹 (@TheProductDS) April 15, 2020

The wrestling business sells the necessity of a labor movement better than anything else ever could. U N I O N I Z E — (((David Starr)))🌹 (@TheProductDS) April 15, 2020

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com was asked about WWE stars possibly forming a union. Meltzer responded by saying it would take a lot of people to make it happen and cited the Montreal Screwjob where many WWE stars were unhappy about what happened but Mick Foley was the only one that refused to perform.

While this is 100 times worse, everyone was furious night of Survivor Series 97 and in the end, one guy, Foley, was the only one who didn't come to TV. https://t.co/74wb5ZB0hF — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 16, 2020