Indy Wrestling Talents Make Appearances On AEW Dynamite And TNA Bound For Glory

Several independent wrestling talents have recently appeared on AEW and TNA Wrestling programming, taking part in entrance presentations for established stars.

According to Fightful Select, Sofia Sivan was among the extras featured during Mustafa Ali’s entrance at TNA Bound For Glory.

Meanwhile, independent wrestler Tatevik made another appearance on the October 14, 2026, edition of AEW Dynamite, accompanying Andrade El Ídolo during his entrance.

Tatevik has become a recurring part of Andrade’s entrance presentation, appearing alongside the AEW star on six occasions over the past several months.

Her latest appearance took place on the same episode of Dynamite that featured Andrade teaming with Will Ospreay against Samoa Joe and Tommaso Ciampa.

While both Sivan and Tatevik have appeared on major wrestling programming, there has been no indication that their involvement represents a permanent roster addition or a new contractual agreement with either promotion.

The appearances continue to provide independent wrestling talents with exposure on nationally televised wrestling shows and major events.