Infamous WCW Angle Used In WWE NXT Segment, Grayson Waller on “NXT Flops”

Grayson Waller’s feud with WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker is heating up as they prepare to compete for the title at NXT New Year’s Evil.

Tonight’s taped NXT featured a storyline in which Waller spent two hours backstage looking for Breakker, despite being told that Breakker was in North Carolina on a media tour to promote NXT Vengeance. Waller entered the ring for the show’s final segment, declaring that he was no longer waiting for his title shot, and that he wanted it now. The camera pans to the parking lot, where Breakker is speeding up and honking his horn.

As Breakker marched into the arena, Waller braced himself for a fight. Rushing the ring, Breakker dodged Waller before returning with a spear. Breakker and Waller were both hit by the Spear, but Breakker collapsed on top of Waller. Waller then rose to his feet and revealed a steel plate hidden beneath his jacket. Waller boasted about outwitting Breakker and promised to do the same when he wins the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil. The show ended with Waller raising the NXT Title belt over Breakker and draping it over him as the crowd booed.

The segment resembled the infamous WCW Nitro segment from the March 29, 1999 episode, which starred WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Bill Goldberg. Goldberg went to deliver the Spear, but Hart was hiding a steel plate beneath his hockey jersey. Below is video from the NXT and WCW angles.

Waller took to Twitter following NXT to share screenshots from his angle as well as the Hart-Goldberg angle. He joked that the move was for all the “flops” at NXT who kissed WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels’ ass.

“That was for all the flops backstage at NXT that kiss Shawn Michaels ass every single day #BreakBron #WWENXT,” he wrote.

In a post-show storyline tweet, Waller also quoted Winston Churchill, writing, “‘Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it’ Aka why else would I being wearing a fur coat in Florida idiot #BreakBron”

Waller vs. Breakker for the NXT Title will take place on Tuesday, January 10 at New Year’s Evil. Waller earned the title shot by winning the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge earlier this month at NXT Deadline. Click here for a detailed NXT recap from Tuesday night, click here for spoilers for next Tuesday, and click here for a non-spoiler preview for next week.

Below are highlights from the aforementioned WCW and NXT angles, as well as Waller’s complete tweets:

“Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it” Aka why else would I being wearing a fur coat in Florida idiot #BreakBron https://t.co/jS1H3TtJrj — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) December 21, 2022