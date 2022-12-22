Injured AEW Star Backstage at This Week’s Dynamite

Thunder Rosa hasn’t been seen on AEW television in months after being forced to withdraw from her scheduled Women’s Title defense against Toni Storm at All Out due to injury.

Storm was crowned Interim AEW Women’s Champion at the show in a fatal four-way match and reigned until losing the title to Jamie Hayter at AEW Full Gear.

Rosa was stripped of the title due to the severity of her injury, despite having stated in November that she would return “soon.” This news was revealed during the Dynamite after Full Gear. Instead of interim reigns, Storm and Hayter’s reigns are considered in the AEW Women’s Championship lineage.

According to PWInsider.com, the former Women’s Champion was backstage at Wednesday’s Dynamite event in her hometown of San Antonio. However, it doesn’t appear she’ll be returning to the ring anytime soon, as she’s still dealing with an ongoing back injury and isn’t expected to return until well after the New Year, possibly not until February or March.

This reported timeline corresponds to previous reports that she would be out until February.