Injured AEW Star Backstage At This Week’s Dynamite

AEW has been without a star for several months. However, things could be looking up for him.

Powerhouse Hobbs began his AEW career in 2020, losing his first match to Orange Cassidy on an episode of AEW Dark. He would later be paired with Taz as part of Team Taz, alongside Ricky Starks and Brian Cage. Hobbs won the TNT Championship while with AEW.

On a February episode of AEW Dynamite, IWGP World Champion Jon Moxley faced off against Powerhouse Hobbs. Unfortunately, Hobbs suffered a legitimate knee injury.

He underwent surgery in April and is expected to miss significant time in the ring. However, he was recently at an AEW event.

Fightful Select reported that Hobbs attended Wednesday’s Dynamite in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Although Hobbs did not appear on the show, seeing him backstage and visiting with friends was a positive sign.