Injured AEW Star Expected To Return Around Collision’s Premiere

When AEW announced the launch of AEW Collision, which premieres on June 17 as a new weekly Saturday night two-hour program on TNT, they listed names like Miro, Samoa Joe, Thunder Rosa, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Andrade El Idolo on the promotional material.

Collision is expected to revolve around CM Punk if the two sides can get back on the same page.

Following the announcement, El Idolo tweeted that he had no idea he would be returning for the Collision show because he had been away from the company for several months.

Andrade has been out of action since September due to a torn pec before being released by AEW in October after a backstage brawl with Sammy Guevara.

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that because Andrade had surgery for a torn pec in late November, “he could be ready by the launch of the show and if not, would be ready within a month or so after the launch.”