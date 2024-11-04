Injured AEW Star Nearing In-Ring Return

It appears that AEW will soon have one of its injured stars back.

Ortiz has been out of action for the majority of 2024, having suffered a torn pectoral muscle while teaming with Eddie Kingston against Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. The fight occurred on the January 20 episode of AEW Collision.

Ortiz had been booked as a singles star following the split with Mike Santana, who has since left AEW and joined TNA. His last match on Dynamite occurred in March 2023.

Ortiz made a cameo appearance on the latest episode of Isiah Kassidy’s vlog and provided an update on his ring status. Ortiz was heard saying, “I’m not completely back yet, but I’m right there. “I’m stronger and faster, but less flexible.”

You can check out the vlog below: