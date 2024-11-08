Injured AEW Star Reportedly Cleared For Comeback Soon

AEW is preparing to bring one of its stars back from the sidelines.

That star is Julia Hart, who was an important member of the AEW women’s division before being sidelined. She hasn’t been on AEW television since April, when she lost the AEW TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale at AEW Dynasty.

Brody King, who is in the House of Black group with Hart, first hinted that she might return soon. Hart has since confirmed that she will be returning shortly.

According to PWInsider.com, word spread at this week’s AEW TV events that Hart is expected to return soon. They were told that AEW has already produced videos to prepare for her return from injury, which have been well received internally.

As of this writing, there has been no word on when she will return to AEW TV.