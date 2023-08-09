Injured AEW Star Set To Make In-Ring Return Soon

An injured wrestler may be returning to AEW soon.

On an episode of AEW Dynamite this past February, there was a match between The Bunny and then-Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter that seemed to end earlier than planned due to The Bunny suffering an injury during the match.

She was reported to have suffered an orbital bone injury at the time and has been off the air since. The Bunny was injured during the match, as shown in the video below.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported, “The Bunny, also known as Allie, is nearing a return to action after being sidelined for quite some time.”

According to the report, she has attended recent TV events but has not been seen on television by accompanying Butcher and Blade to the ring.

Recently, the AEW star has done meet and greets for Smash Wrestling and fans learned that she was returning to the ring soon.