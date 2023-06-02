Injured AEW Star Set To Return To In-Ring Action Soon

An injured AEW superstar who could provide the company with some much-needed star power in the tag team division appears to be getting closer to making a comeback in the ring.

During the Blood & Guts match last June on Dynamite, Santana hurt his left knee. Moments after entering the double cage, the injury occurred during a match with Daniel Garcia. It was a non-contact injury.

In May 2019 while competing in Impact Wrestling, Santana tore his MCL at stage two, which sidelined him for a few weeks.

Konnan confirmed reports of a rift between Santana and Ortiz before being sidelined. In 2022, the two stars had not participated in a typical tag team match. Sanatana had been performing this year as a singles star on the independent scene before he was injured.

Sanatana is returning, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer wrote, “Santana is going to be ready to return soon. Not sure where he’ll fit in since he and Ortiz had a falling out.”