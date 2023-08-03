Injured WWE Star And Others Spotted In Detroit For SummerSlam Weekend

Several notable stars are expected to be in town this week for WWE SummerSlam, which will take place this Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The majority of the names, whether injured, not being used, or retired, such as The Undertaker, who will be present, will most likely be visiting with friends, or filming something for Peacock.

Robert Roode hasn’t wrestled since working with Omos at a WWE live evnt last June due to a neck injury he was suffering from. In late 2022, Roode posted an update on his health and noted that he underwent neck fusion surgery for his C-5 and C-6 vertebrae. Roode was not part of the 2023 WWE Draft nor has there been any tease of him returning to television.

Roode signed with WWE in 2016, where he had a lot of success, including holding the NXT Title before moving to the main roster and becoming a United States Champion, RAW Tag Team Champion, and SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

According to PWInsider, the former NXT Champion was spotted in Detroit today, ahead of the big PLE. It’s unknown why he was brought in, but he’s unlikely to be cleared for ring action anytime soon.

Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Grayson Waller, Matt Bloom, Jeremy Borash, Steve Corino, Trick Williams, Ryan Katz, Lash Legend, and Malik Blade have also been spotted in Detroit, Michigan for WWE Summerslam weekend.