Injured WWE Star Expected To Join RAW Brand Upon Return

After months on the sidelines due to injury, WWE is set to welcome back a returning star.

Tyler Bate has been absent since last summer after teaming with Pete Dunne to defeat Hank and Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) on NXT. In early July, Michael Cole confirmed on WWE Raw that Bate was sidelined with an injury. Later, Bate revealed on social media that he had suffered a torn left pectoral major and tendon, requiring surgery.

Since then, Bate has been undergoing rehabilitation, and in February, PWInsider.com reported that he had been medically cleared to return within a few weeks. However, there had been no further updates—until now.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has now confirmed that Bate will be part of the Raw brand upon his return, which could happen at any moment. While WWE’s exact plans for him remain unclear, fans are eager to see what’s next for the former NXT UK Champion.