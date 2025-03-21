Injured WWE Star Medically Cleared For In-Ring Return

A notable WWE faction may be on the verge of returning to television, as new developments suggest the long-awaited comeback of The Wyatt Sicks could happen sooner rather than later.

The group—Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas), Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan—has been off WWE programming since their loss to The Final Testament (Akam, Karrion Kross, and Rezar) and The Miz in December 2024.

According to Fightful Select, the main reason behind the group’s absence was that Bo Dallas had been sidelined, but he has now received medical clearance. This key update removes the primary obstacle to the faction’s return.

Creative discussions regarding their reintroduction have reportedly taken place. However, there are currently no firm plans in place to bring them back immediately. WWE officials are said to be waiting for the “right time” to reintroduce the group, indicating that while plans are being explored, the return will be a strategic one.

Combined with their recent cryptic messaging—both on social media and through eerie interruptions on WWE programming—anticipation is steadily building for the return of The Wyatt Sicks.