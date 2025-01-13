Injured WWE Star Set To Make In-Ring Return Soon

WWE is on the verge of welcoming back a notable talent as Tyler Bate nears his return from injury.

Bate has been absent for several months, last competing alongside Pete Dunne in a victory over Hank Walker and Tank Ledger on an episode of NXT during the summer. Shortly after, Michael Cole mentioned on Monday Night Raw in early July that Bate was sidelined with an injury.

Bate later confirmed via Instagram that he suffered a torn left pectoral major and tendon off the bone during that match, requiring surgery. Since then, he has been focused on rehabilitation.

According to PWInsider.com, Bate is now “extremely close to returning from his torn pec.” The report adds that once he is medically cleared, he is expected to join the Raw roster, with his comeback potentially imminent.

Fans of the former NXT UK Champion can look forward to seeing Bate back in action soon, as he prepares to reestablish himself in WWE’s landscape.