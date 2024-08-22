Injured WWE Star Undergoing Stem Cell Therapy

WWE is missing one of its stars due to an injury, but that hasn’t stopped the talent from trying everything they can to return to work as soon as possible.

Ivar acknowledged earlier this year that he is out with a legitimate injury. Andrew Sports Medicine said on X that Ivar is working with them to overcome a spinal injury.

He was supposed to take on Tyler Bate on WWE Speed and a triple-threat match on WWE NXT the next week before becoming sidelined. This came following speculation that he was given time off before Fightful reported that the ailment was legitimate.

Ivar was written off television after being attacked backstage by Gallus faction members. He was quickly pulled from WWE’s plans.

Ivar took to Instagram to announce that he was receiving stem cell treatment to aid in the healing process. He captioned the post, “Day 2 at @rejuvstem !!! What an amazing team, all working hard to get me healthy. 100 million stem cells yesterday, another 100 million today all thru IV. And 5 billion exosomes. Hyperbaric chamber. And more to come!!!”

His tag team teammate, Erik, had been sidelined since October before undergoing successful neck fusion surgery the following month. We wish them both a fast recovery.