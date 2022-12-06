Injury Angle With Matt Riddle Takes Place During WWE RAW (Video)

The Usos defended their Unified Tag Team Titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens on this week’s WWE RAW.

Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle after the match and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike.

In the corner, Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck and then launched a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

You can watch a clip from the segment below: