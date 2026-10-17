Injury Leads To Unexpected Referee Stoppage On WWE SmackDown

A match between R-Truth and Damian Priest ended unexpectedly during the October 16, 2026, edition of WWE SmackDown, raising concerns that Truth may have suffered a legitimate injury.

The two WWE Superstars faced off at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, but their match was brought to an abrupt conclusion following a referee stoppage.

The incident occurred shortly after Truth connected with a missile dropkick on Priest. Moments later, the referee checked on Truth before calling for the bell, ending the contest earlier than expected.

Following the stoppage, Priest left the ring and retrieved a steel chair, seemingly preparing to continue his attack on Truth.

However, Axiom and Nathan Frazer of Fraxiom rushed to ringside and intervened before Priest could carry out the attack.

According to a previously reported internal rundown for the October 16 episode, the original plan called for Priest to defeat Truth before Fraxiom made the save during a post-match attack.

The unexpected referee stoppage meant the match did not conclude as reportedly planned, leading to speculation that Truth may have sustained an injury during the encounter.

However, the reason for the stoppage has not been officially confirmed, and it remains unclear whether Truth suffered a legitimate injury.

As of this writing, WWE has not provided an update on Truth’s condition or indicated whether he is expected to miss any upcoming appearances.

PWMania.com will provide further updates as additional information becomes available.