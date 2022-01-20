Injury News On Eddie Kingston and Rey Fenix

AEW stars Eddie Kingston and Rey Fenix are currently out of action due to injuries.

Eddie Kingston is reportedly dealing with a fractured orbital bone and was pulled from Game Changer Wrestling’s upcoming PPV event. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Kingston will be back in three weeks if all goes well with his recovery.

Kingston commented on Jon Moxley’s return to AEW by writing on Twitter that “outlawz don’t change who they are they just change what is needed to survive.”

As previously noted, Rey Fenix was injured during the January 5th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite and was taken to a hospital following his match. In an update, Dave Meltzer noted that Fenix is expected to return around mid-February. It was initially believed that Fenix would be out of action for a longer period of time due to how the injury appeared on television. While it was feared that Fenix suffered a broken arm, it ended up being a dislocated elbow.