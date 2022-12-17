Injury Scare Involving Ricochet Occurs During WWE SmackDown Taping

World Cup champion Ricochet lost to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX with the championship on the line. In order to set up next week’s Miracle on 34th Street Fight between Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, Imperium attacked Ricochet after the match until Braun Strowman saved him.

After SmackDown went to commercial, WWE released footage of Ricochet receiving a standing ovation from the crowd at the Allstate Arena. The video clip is shown below.

Later, when Strowman and Ricochet faced Imperium in the Miracle on 34th Street Fight during the SmackDown taping scheduled to air next week, Ricochet had a near-injury scare. He became bloodied and appeared to be injured, but after being examined by a ringside doctor, he was permitted to complete the match.

Here are the aforementioned videos: