Injury Update on Alex Reynolds from AEW All Out, Reynolds Comments on His Return

At AEW All Out, Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order hurt his ankle.

Reynolds was seen walking on crutches at the AEW hotel after last Sunday’s pay-per-view, in which The Elite defeated Reynolds, John Silver, and Adam Page to become the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. The injury was later confirmed on AEW Dynamite.

An update provided by the Wrestling Observer states that during the All Out match, Reynolds sustained an ankle injury that resulted in a sprain. However, it was thought that the injury was not a serious one.

This past week, Reynolds voiced his opinion regarding Death Triangle’s victory over Best Friends to win the vacant AEW World Trios Titles on Dynamite via his Twitter account. He stated that his attention is directed toward making a comeback and capturing the straps for The Dark Order.

“Set backs happen so we can come back better. I’m coming back with one thing in mind. Beating Death Triangle for the @AEW World Trios Championships,” he wrote.

There is no information available at this time regarding how long Reynolds will be sidelined due to his injury; however, PWMania.com will keep you updated.