Injury Update on Arianna Grace, Santino Marella on Grace Not Using His Name

WWE NXT star Arianna Grace is currently recovering from a torn ACL she suffered last month.

Santino Marella’s daughter last wrestled at the NXT Level Up tapings on October 4, which aired on October 7. She and Kiana James were defeated by Sol Ruca and Fallon Henley. On the October 11 NXT, James defeated Thea Hail, and Grace was not on her side. Grace announced on October 13 that she had been injured and would require surgery, which she had the following week.

Marella (Anthony Carelli) recently spoke to Fightful for an upcoming interview, and he revealed that Grace will most likely be out of the ring for several months. He believes she will be able to wrestle in the spring of 2023.

Marella described the situation as a waiting game. Grace stated in her October injury announcement that she was facing a difficult road ahead.

Grace, real name Bianca Carelli, was hired by WWE in March of this year. In this new interview, Marella stated that he is fine with his daughter not using his name in NXT so that she can carve her own path without drawing comparisons.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion also stated that he is now wrestling more than he has since leaving WWE on May 6, 2016. Despite the fact that he is still active in the ring, Marella believes his wrestling career is over. He’s open to working as a producer or colour commentator, but he’d rather raise his children than fight and worry about his health.

For those who missed it, Grace updated fans on her recovery via Instagram earlier this month: