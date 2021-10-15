Injury Update On Bill Goldberg Before WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg says his knee is doing much better as he prepares for the No Holds Barred match against Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel next week.

Goldberg lost to Lashley at WWE SummerSlam via referee stoppage after Lashley targeted Goldberg’s knee. WWE later announced that Goldberg had suffered ligament damage and would require surgery, which was apparently needed despite the match. He has since appeared on RAW to confront Lashley for the build to Crown Jewel.

Goldberg appeared on the CarCast podcast this week and commented on his status, noting that he won’t be fully healed by next Thursday.

“Knee’s much better. Hopefully it’ll be — I won’t be completely healed by then [Crown Jewel] but it’ll be, suffice to say, in good enough shape to kick Bobby [Lashley’s] ass. Let’s just say that,” he said.

Goldberg reportedly has two more matches left on his WWE contract after this bout at Crown Jewel.