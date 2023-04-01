Injury Update On Dante Martin Following ROH Supercard Of Honor, Tony Khan Comments

Dante Martin was taken to a local hospital after suffering an injury during Friday night’s ROH Supercard of Honor.

As PWMania.com previously stated, Martin of Top Flight suffered what appeared to be a broken leg during The Reach for The Sky Ladder Match at Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor event, as he and Penta El Zero M were battling on top of a ladder when Penta hit a Destroyer off the ladder bridge below, sending them crashing through stacked tables on the floor. Martin’s ankle/lower leg appeared to snap, similar to what happened to Sid Vicious years ago in WCW. Martin appeared to be in pain and was immediately attended to by officials and medics. Martin was stretchered away from the ring area and appeared to be in significant pain, according to fans in attendance.

In an update, ROH owner Tony Khan addressed the situation during the post-show media scrum on Friday night, stating that Martin was being treated at a local hospital. Khan was waiting for an update while Darius Martin was with his brother.

Dante’s injury may keep him out of action for a while, according to Khan. It was speculated that Darius would move into a singles role while his brother is out, similar to what Dante did when Darius was injured last year.

“He’s at the hospital right now,” Khan said. “Right before I came out here, I spoke to Darius and they’re all at the hospital. We hope to receive a positive update soon. Dante is in pain, but I’m wishing the best for him. We’re all praying for Dante. He’s an amazing wrestler. Obviously, his brother has been through serious injuries and missed time. We love Darius, too, and missed him when he was out. I guess Dante will also be out of action for some time. We look forward to Darius taking the time to grow and learn from it. Dante is someone who is going to be with us for a very, very long time. I care very much about Dante. I’ve got to him know him since he came up with us during the pandemic, and this hurt a lot of people in the back, including myself. But it hurt nobody more than poor Dante, and we just hope he’s going to be OK.”

As of this writing, Martin had not commented on the injury.

The Lucha Brothers won the vacant ROH World Tag Team Titles in the Reach for the Sky Ladder Match.

