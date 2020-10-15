Injury Update On Kyle O’Reilly, Finn Balor Not Being Stripped Of The NXT Championship, & More

Kyle O’Reilly may be returning to the ring on next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode. O’Reilly noted during a promo on last night’s NXT show that he will be medically cleared to return to the ring next week. WWE announced that O’Reilly suffered a few broken teeth during his “Takeover: 31” loss to NXT Champion Finn Balor, and was being evaluated for other injuries. O’Reilly also mentioned taking a bad kick to the liver at one point during the match. WWE later announced that O’Reilly suffered contusions and a swollen liver during the match.

O’Reilly also gave an update on Adam Cole’s status last night. Cole was not in the ring with the rest of The Undisputed Era, and O’Reilly noted that he is still out of action with broken ribs from the attack by Ridge Holland at Takeover. This is believed to be just a storyline injury, but there’s no word yet on when Cole will be back.

Regarding the storyline with Holland and The Undisputed Era, the group promised to find out who paid Holland to attack Cole during the Takeover event. Holland is currently out of action after undergoing surgery due to injuries suffered last week.

On a related note, it was announced last night that NXT Champion Finn Balor will not be stripped of his title, at least not yet. Balor underwent surgery for a broken jaw last Friday. NXT General Manager William Regal noted on last night’s show that he will give Balor a few weeks to recover, and then see what they should do about the title.