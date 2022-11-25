Injury Update on Logan Paul, New Footage, Paul Reacts to First Action Figure

Logan Paul has given an update on his injuries sustained at WWE Crown Jewel, and he is currently celebrating the release of his first WWE action figure.

Paul posted a new video to YouTube today that includes footage from his journey to the match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, including the phone call from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to set up the match.

The video shows a doctor examining Paul’s knee after the match with Reigns. Initially, it was reported that he had a torn meniscus, a torn MCL, and a “potentially torn ACL,” but it was later confirmed that he did not tear the ACL. The doctor stated in the video that Paul had a grade 3 MCL tear.

According to the doctor, a grade 3 tear is significant and almost a complete tear of the MCL. The injury will be treated with rehab and a brace, and it will take at least 6 weeks to fully heal. This would put recovery time in the mid-to-late December range at the most.

Paul described how he informed his manager of his injury during the fight, but he had to continue.

“I’m going to physical therapy every day, in sports rehab, it’s been great thus far, and as of now, it looks like I’ll be back to the WWE sometime in…,” Paul said before the video cut to an advertisement for his first-ever WWE action figure.

The first edition of Paul’s Mattel action figure is only available for pre-order for two weeks at creations.mattel.com. The $45 WWE Ultimate Edition six-inch figure will be made-to-order between November 25 and December 9, with no purchase restrictions. It will be available on or before October 1, 2023.

WWE also released behind-the-scenes footage of Paul visiting Mattel’s headquarters in El Segundo, California, to get a closer look at his new figure.

Paul is under contract with WWE for multiple matches, but there is no word on when his fourth match will take place.

Here are some videos and tweets below: