Injury Update On MJF Following AEW Double Or Nothing

On Sunday night, AEW Double or Nothing from Las Vegas, Nevada, had a packed card that most fans seemed to enjoy, especially the later part of the event, which gained momentum with the top matches as the crowd started to liven up.

In the co-main event, the AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF competed against Sammy Guevara, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara in a fatal four-way match.

The conclusion featured a heel turn for Perry as he hinted that he would hit Allin with the title but didn’t. Allin attempted a coffin drop on Perry, but landed on the title, and MJF capitalized.

At one point in the match, MJF delivered the late Chris Candido’s signature move, the blonde bombshell. MJF fell on his forearm and sold the injury, raising questions about whether or not he was actually hurt.

Although MJF’s forearm is bruised, it is believed that he is fine and did not break it, and that he won’t be missing any in-ring action, PWInsider reports.