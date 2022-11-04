Injury Update on R-Truth Following This Week’s WWE NXT

On WWE NXT this week, R-Truth is thought to have torn his quadriceps tendon.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Truth appeared to hurt his leg while diving from the ring to the floor during a match against Grayson Waller on Tuesday’s NXT. Waller was crowned the victor after the contest was stopped by the referee. Ringside medical staff assisted Truth in getting to the back.

According to an update from the Wrestling Observer, Truth is thought to have torn his quadriceps during the dive to Waller.

There is currently no timetable for Truth’s return to competition, but if he did tear his quad, he would probably require surgery and several months of recovery before being given the all-clear.

As of the time of writing, Truth has not made any public remarks about the injury.